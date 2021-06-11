Neil Finn Says He’d ‘Gladly Step Aside’ For Lindsey Buckingham

Crowded House frontman and current Fleetwood Mac member Neil Finn isn’t trying to replace Lindsey Buckingham. Finn joined Fleetwood Mac along with guitarist Mike Campbell after Buckingham was given the boot in 2018. But in a Rolling Stone interview, Finn said he would be “delighted” if Buckingham ever came back, and “would gladly step aside to allow that to happen”. Doesn’t sound like the reunion is happening anytime soon – Buckingham just announced a new solo album and tour for later this year. Do you think Buckingham will ever rejoin Fleetwood Mac? What’s the ‘definitive’ Fleetwood Mac lineup?