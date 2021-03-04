Neil Partick Harris Starring In Comedy ‘8-Bit Christmas’ For HBO Max

It’s only March, but it’s never too early for Christmas news. Neil Patrick Harris has signed on to star in an HBO Max comedy titled 8-Bit Christmas. The movie is described as a heartfelt and humorous comedy. The Hollywood Reporter describes the project, saying, “Set in suburban Chicago in the 1980s, the script follows a 10-year old boy named Jake Doyle and his epic quest to find the best video game system.” The film is currently filming in Toronto. What is the greatest Christmas movie of all time?