Neil Patrick Harris & Dua Lipa Will Host Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party

Sir Elton John isn’t going to let the pandemic stop him from having his AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Pre-Party that he’s been hosting for the last 29 years. The only thing different is that it will be held virtually. John tweeted details about the online party and announced that Neil Patrick Harris and Dua Lipa will be joining in on the fun as well as several other surprise guests. The virtual event is set for April 25th, 7pm EST and tickets can be purchased online for $19.99 which benefit Elton John’s AIDS Foundation. What do you like best about online concerts/events? Have you purchased tickets to an online concert/event since the pandemic started, if so, which one has been your favorite?

Find out more & get tickets here: https://www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org/