Neil Simon, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright Dies at Age 91

Neil Simon, the playwright and screenwriter whose comedies include The Odd Couple and Barefoot in the Park has died at age 91.

The cause of death was complications with pneumonia. Simon died around 1 a.m. on Sunday at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. Simon, a Bronx, NY native attended NYU and the University of Denver through the Army Air Forces Air Reserve program. He then returned to New York where his older brother Danny was working at Warner Bros. The brothers collaborated on television and radio skits. In 2006, Simon was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American humor. Simon received a Tony award for The Odd Couple and another for Biloxi Blues. He is survived by his wife Elaine Joyce, who he married in 1999, and three daughters.

