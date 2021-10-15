Neil Young and Crazy Horse unveil full details of new album, ‘Barn;’ deluxe version to include making-of film

Reprise Records

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have revealed complete official details about their recently announced forthcoming studio album, Barn, which will be released on December 10.

According to a press release, the 10-track collection was recorded “this summer under a full moon, in a restored off-grid 19th century barn high up in the Rockies,” and features “stunning love songs, reflective ballads and powerhouse rockers.”

You can check out the album’s first track, “Song of the Seasons,” now at NeilYoungArchives.com and Young’s YouTube channel. The song is a lilting folk-rock tune showcasing Young’s acoustic guitar and harmonica playing, as well as Crazy Horse multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren‘s accordion talents.

Barn will be released on CD, vinyl, cassette and digital formats. A deluxe box set version of the album also will be available featuring a CD, a vinyl LP and a Blu-ray disc. The Blu-ray will feature a film directed by Neil’s wife, actress Daryl Hannah, offering a look at the making of Barn. The Blu-ray also will be available as a standalone release.

Vinyl versions of Barn purchased at The Greedy Hand Store at Young’s website and at independent record shops will come with six behind-the-scenes photos. The pics also will be included in the box set.

All versions of Barn bought via The Greedy Hand Store will come with a free hi-res digital download of the album.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Song of the Seasons”

“Heading West”

“Change Ain’t Never Gonna”

“Canerican”

“Shape of You”

“They Might Be Lost”

“Human Race”

“Tumblin’ Thru the Years”

“Welcome Back”

“Don’t Forget Love”

