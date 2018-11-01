Neil Young and Darryl Hannah Are Married

In a message that went along with his new music video, Neil Young has made it official that actress Darryl Hannah is his new bride.

In the video, Young urges people to get out and vote, just before going into a cover of Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young’s song, “Ohio.”

Hannah and Young became a couple in 2014, and according to rumors got married in California in August but kept it a secret.

How do you like the video that Young created? Does it surprise you that the two are now married?