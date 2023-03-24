Neil Young blasts Ticketmaster: “Concert touring is broken”

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Neil Young is the latest artist to blast Ticketmaster for their business practices.

In a post on his archives website titled “CONCERT TOURING IS BROKEN,” Young blasts the ticket-selling service for its 30% ticket fees. He shared an article about The Cure’s recent attempt to keep ticket prices down and how they were able to get Ticketmaster to refund fans a portion of its “unduly high” fees.

“It’s over,” Young writes. “The old days are gone.”

Young notes that fans have written to him complaining about the $3,000 price tag for tickets to an upcoming benefit he’s a part of, but he writes, “That money does not go to me or the benefit.”

He adds, “Artists have to worry about ripped off fans blaming them for Ticketmaster add-ons and scalpers.”

He ends the post by sharing, “CONCERT TOURS are no longer fun. CONCERT TOURS not what they were.”

That benefit Young is talking about is Stephen Stills’ Light Up the Blues charity show, which raises money for Autism Speaks. The show, which will be Young’s first concert appearance since September 2019, is happening April 22 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

