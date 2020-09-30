Neil Young & Crazy Horse releasing 'Return to Greendale' archival live album and video in November

Reprise Records

Neil Young will release a new archival live album and video titled Return to Greendale on November 6 that features the folk-rock legend and his frequent backing band Crazy Horse playing Young’s 2003 concept album Greendale in its entirety.

The concert took place in June of 2003 in Toronto during Young & Crazy Horse’s tour in support of Greendale. The show featured the album’s 10 songs played in sequence, with the band joined by a cast of actors who spoke lyrics during the performance.

Return to Greendale will be available in multiple formats, including a deluxe box set containing a Blu-ray, two CDs and two vinyl LPs documenting the concert, as well as a DVD featuring Inside Greendale, a documentary focusing on the making of the album. Return to Greendale also will be released separately as a two-CD set, a double-LP collection and via digital formats.

Inside Greendale features footage capturing Young and Crazy Horse in the studio, as well as segments from the 2003 Greendale fictional movie that brought the album to life.

Greendale follows the travails of members of the Green family, who live in a small fictional California town. The story focuses on themes of environmental crisis, political corruption and the damaging aspects of capitalism.

You can pre-order Return to Greendale now at Young’s official online store.

Here’s the track list of Return to Greendale‘s audio discs and Blu-ray:

“Falling from Above”

“Double E”

“Devil’s Sidewalk”

“Leave the Driving”

“Carmichael”

“Bandit”

“Grandpa’s Interview”

“Bringin’ Down Dinner”

“Sun Green”

“Be the Rain”

