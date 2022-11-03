‘NEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME’ COMING TO CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 WITH SELECT ENCORES ON SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

SHAKEY PICTURES, TRAFALGAR RELEASING & WARNER RECORDS PRESENT NEVER BEFORE SEEN DOCUFILM CELEBRATING THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF NEIL YOUNG’S BESTSELLING ALBUM ‘HARVEST’

TICKETS ON SALE BEGINNING THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 AT NEILYOUNGHARVESTTIME.COM

Los Angeles, CA – November 3, 2022 — Shakey Pictures, Trafalgar Releasing, and Warner Records announced today that “Neil Young: Harvest Time” will be presented in movie theaters worldwide on Thursday, December 1 with select encores on Sunday, December 4. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Young’s bestselling album Harvest, the feature is a never been seen before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during its creation. The exclusive cinema event begins with a personal introduction from Young about the film and signature album. View a clip from “Neil Young: Harvest Time” HERE.

Tickets for “Neil Young: Harvest Time” go on sale beginning Thursday, November 10. Visit NeilYoungHarvestTime.com for ticketing and the most up-to-date information about participating theaters.

Created between January and September 1971, this docu-film takes viewers on an intimate journey to Young’s Broken Arrow Ranch in Northern California for the “Harvest Barn” sessions, to London for an iconic performance with the London Symphony Orchestra, and to Nashville where the then 20-something Neil Young worked on various tracks of this signature album. Performance and rehearsal content is intertwined into creative storytelling and includes most of the tracks from album Harvest (released in 1972) including “Heart of Gold,” “A Man Needs A Maid,” “Alabama,” and “Old Man.”

Young said, “This is a big album for me. 50 years ago. I was 24, maybe 23 and this album made a big difference in my life. I played with some great friends and it’s really cool that that this album has lasted so long. I had a great time and now when I listen to it, I think I was really just lucky to be there. I hope you enjoy this story, which is ‘Harvest Time,’ and which talks about everything that happened. And now people all around the world can see it at the movies.”

The premiere in cinemas of the “Harvest Time” film is in celebration of the release on Dec 2nd of the 50th Anniversary Edition Box Sets on Vinyl and CD of the beloved Harvest album; boasting the original album, three studio outtakes on CD/7” vinyl, an unreleased live 1971 BBC solo performance on CD/LP and DVD. Also included in the box sets is a hardbound book and fold-out poster. The vinyl box sets include a lithograph print. Click HERE to pre-order/pre-save via The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and it’s also available at all retail.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 13,000 locations in 132 countries worldwide. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing’s worldwide operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas led by an international team of specialists. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from the leading names in entertainment such as BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billy Joel, George Michael, Twenty One Pilots, the Royal Opera House and more, Trafalgar Releasing has shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with the BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing concert which grossed more than $32.6M at the global box office. More information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.

About Warner Records

Warner Records has stood as a beacon of artistic freedom and creative expression for the past six decades, releasing some of the most culturally influential and innovative music of our time. Headquartered in the vibrant arts district in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Warner Records is home to an impressive generation of artists, among them Dua Lipa, Zach Bryan, Anitta, Gary Clark Jr., Bebe Rexha, Neil Young, Saweetie, Michael Bublé, NLE Choppa, Josh Groban, Deftones, Wale, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Andra Day, Benson Boone, Muse, Nessa Barrett, Lukas Graham, Bella Poarch, Chika, Mastodon, Bryce Vine, Linkin Park, Ali Gatie, Royal Blood, David Guetta, Omar Apollo, Disturbed, Sub Urban, Remble, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and many more. Beginning in 1958 as the label arm of the famed movie studio, things began to take shape in the early ‘60s with artists like the Everly Brothers, Peter Paul & Mary, and comedian Bob Newhart. With the acquisition of Frank Sinatra’s Reprise Records in 1963, the Warner Records mantra of “the music first” took hold, leading to the signing of such groundbreaking artists as the Kinks, Grateful Dead, Van Morrison, James Taylor, Rod Stewart, Black Sabbath, Van Halen, Prince, Madonna, and many more.

About Neil Young Archives (NYA)

Neil Young Archives is a playful vision of an artist’s archives and a utopian vision for artist-focused music streaming. On NYA you will find all of Neil’s music you’d expect to find—every studio album from Buffalo Springfield through Barn, every live album and compilation, a selection of important 45rpm singles—and a lot of music you might not expect—site-exclusive album outtakes and demos, unreleased and unedited live performances, bootlegs and archival released of shelved records—in crisp and intimate high resolution.* Another surprise for the uninitiated: streaming music is just the tip of the iceberg! The folders of NYA’s filing cabinet also contain original manuscripts, session documentation, tape boxes, record reviews and tour press, memorabilia and ephemera, every feature film and music video, photographs from across the span of Neil’s career and, if you’re willing to poke around to find them, dozens of treasures hidden in plain sight. It’s all a bit overwhelming—we’re trying to simulate walking the shelves, taking down boxes and flicking through folders holding Neil’s entire career, after all—but getting lost in the stacks is half the pleasure.