Neil Young Is Going Back On The Road

Neil Young and Crazy Horse are announcing a new album and a brief tour. The one-month “Love Earth” tour kicks off in San Diego with shows on April 24th and 25th at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. The tour will make 14 stops, wrapping up in Chicago on May 23rd. A vinyl-only version of the new album will drop on April 20th for “Record Store Stay” before an all-format release is scheduled for April 26th. Fans who purchase concert tickets can get a free copy of the album. It looks like the closest the show will get to us, at least right now, is Georgia. Here’s the link for tickets

https://www.ticketsonsale.com/concerts/neil-young?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAibeuBhAAEiwAiXBoJIZI_VbCiAWj8GXd

XNq19yJ3UZ9awQ_46CryPqjIc6-kZFI7c4iA1BoCx_QQAvD_BwE