Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Boz Scaggs & more performing at virtual Farm Aid 2020

Courtesy of Farm Aid

The 35th annual Farm Aid is going virtual this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 event, which is scheduled to take place September 26, will be transformed into an at-home festival titled Farm Aid 2020 On the Road that will be headlined by Farm Aid co-founders Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Willie Nelson, along with fellow board member Dave Matthews.

The three-hour event will pack in performances by more than 20 artists, including Boz Scaggs, Bonnie Raitt, Edie Brickell with longtime Bob Dylan touring guitarist Charlie Sexton, Brandi Carlile, Jack Johnson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jon Batiste, and country stars Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson and Margo Price, among others. Stories from farmers also will be spotlighted.



“This pandemic and so many other challenges have revealed how essential family farmers and ranchers are to the future of our planet,” says Nelson in a statement. “Farm Aid 2020 is going to give the whole country a chance to learn about the important work of farmers and how they’re contributing to our well-being, beyond bringing us good food.”

The event will air September 26 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on AXS TV, and also will stream on the Farm Aid YouTube channel, FarmAid.org and Fans.com.

In addition, Farm Aid will host an online charity auction offering exclusive trips and signed memorabilia, including autographed guitars and prints from previous festivals. The auction will kick off on Saturday, September 26, and bidding will remain open until Friday, October 9.

Farm Aid was co-founded in 1985 by Nelson, Young and Mellencamp to raise awareness and money for farmers across the U.S. to remain on their land.

By Cillea Houghton and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.