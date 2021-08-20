Neil Young launching new ‘Bootleg Series’ in October with 1970 live album recorded at Carnegie Hall

Shakey Pictures Records/Reprise Records

Neil Young has unveiled plans to launch a new series of archival live albums dubbed The Neil Young Official Bootleg Series, and will kick things off with Carnegie Hall 1970, which will be released on October 1.

The album was recorded on December 4, 1970, at the first concert that Young ever played at the historic New York City venue. The Neil Young Official Bootleg Series — Carnegie Hall 1970 can be pre-ordered now at the Greedy Hand Store at NeilYoungArchives.com, and will be available as a two-LP vinyl set, a two-CD collection and as a high-res digital download.

Carnegie Hall 1970 show was the first of two solo acoustic concerts that Neil played at the New York City venue that evening, and featured a 23-song set that, in addition to many selections from his solo career, included renditions of tunes from his work with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

The concert included performances of three songs that Neil had not yet officially recorded or released: “Bad Fog of Loneliness,” “Old Man,” and “See the Sky About to Rain.” Other tunes he played at the show included “Down by the River,” “Cinnamon Girl,” “Helpless,” “Southern Man,” “Sugar Mountain,” “After the Gold Rush,” “Cowgirl in the Sand,” and “Ohio.”

You can check out Young’s Carnegie Hall 1970 rendition of “Cowgirl in the Sand” now at his official YouTube channel, accompanied by a series of photos from the concert.

Neil’s planning to release five more installments of his new Bootleg Series in 2022.

Here’s the full track list of Carnegie Hall 1970:

“Down by the River”

“Cinnamon Girl”

“I Am a Child”

“Expecting to Fly”

“The Loner”

“Wonderin'”

“Helpless”

“Southern Man”

“Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing”

“Sugar Mountain”

“On the Way Home”

“Tell Me Why”

“Only Love Can Break Your Heart”

“Old Man”

“After the Gold Rush”

“Flying on the Ground Is Wrong”

“Cowgirl in the Sand”

“Don’t Let It Bring You Down”

“Birds”

“Bad Fog of Loneliness”

“Ohio”

“See the Sky About to Rain”

“Dance Dance Dance”

