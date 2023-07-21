Neil Young live album ‘Odeon Budokan’ getting first vinyl release

Reprise Records

Neil Young’s classic live album Odeon Budokan is being released on vinyl for the very first time.

The 10-track album was recorded in 1976 at two different venues: London’s Hammersmith Odeon and Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan Hall. Young’s acoustic performance in London on March 31 of that year is highlighted on side one of the release, while side two features an electric set with Crazy Horse, recorded March 11 in Tokyo. The album features performances of such songs as “Cortez the Killer,” “Old Man,” “After the Gold Rush” and more.

While this is the album’s first vinyl release, its contents aren’t completely unknown to fans. Odeon Budokan was previously released on CD as part of Young’s 2020 Archives Volume II box set.

Odeon Budokan will be released September 1 and is available for preorder now at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives as well as all other retailers.

Here is the Odeon Budokan track list:

Side 1

“The Old Laughing Lady”

“After The Gold Rush”

“Too Far Gone”

“Old Man”

“Stringman”

Side 2

“Don’t Cry No Tears”

“Cowgirl In The Sand”

“Lotta Love”

“Drive Back”

“Cortez The Killer”

