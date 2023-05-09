Neil Young on returning to the stage after 3 1/2 years: “Made me want to play more”

Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Neil Young recently returned to the stage for the first time since before the pandemic began, and it sounds like we may soon be seeing more of him.

In a post shared on his Neil Young Archives site, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer reflected on his recent performances at Stephen Stills‘ Light up the Blues benefit and at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration at the Hollywood Bowl, and shared his desire to keep playing.

“Well, last week was really cool – playing with Steve and Willie,” Young writes, noting it was “great to be playing with Stephen again.” He added, “ … seeing you all enjoy this show is amazing.”

As for the Willie concert, Young called it a “great gift for all.”

And it sounds like the experiences sparked Young’s desire to get back out there. “Made me want to play more,” he concluded his post. “It felt so good to be up there after three and a half years … Maybe July.”

