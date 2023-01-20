Neil Young pays tribute to bandmate David Crosby

Steve Granitz/WireImage

As previously reported, Crosby, Stills & Nash’s Graham Nash and Stephen Stills have already paid tribute to their bandmate David Crosby, who died Thursday at the age of 81. Now Neil Young, who joined the trio in 1969, has taken to his Archives site to pay respects to his former bandmate.

“David is gone, but his music lives on,” Young shares. “The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always fun and exciting when we got to play together.”

His tribute continued, “‘Almost Cut My Hair’ ‘Deja Vu,’ and so many other great songs he wrote were wonderful to jam on and [Stephen] Stills and I had a blast as he kept going on and on. His singing with Graham [Nash] was memorable, their duo spot a highlight of so many of our shows.”

Young adds, “We had so many great times, especially in the early years. Crosby was a very supportive friend in my early life, as we bit off big pieces of our experience together. David was the catalyst of many things.”

Finally he offers, “My heart goes out to Jan and Django, his wife and son. Lots of love to you. Thanks David for your spirit and songs, Love you man. I remember the best times!”

