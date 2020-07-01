Neil Young plays set of politically themed songs from his porch in new "Fireside Sessions" video

Credit: dhlovelife

After playing for a bunch of chickens and ducks in his barnyard in the fifth installment of his “Fireside Sessions” series of performance videos, Neil Young‘s sixth and latest episode showcases the folk-rock legend playing songs from his porch.

During the 33-minute video, Young focuses mainly on songs with political or social themes, perhaps chosen to reflect the current volatile climate in the U.S. in the wake of the recent death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Young kicks things off with a rendition of his 1972 song “Alabama.” Next up is a version of Neil’s 1977 rarity “Campaigner,” followed by his classic 1970 Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young protest anthem, “Ohio.”

After a brief interlude promoting the Navajo Water Project charity — featuring a horse and two alpacas grazing next to a white teepee — Neil is shown playing a cover of Bob Dylan‘s “The Times They Are a-Changin'” inside a large teepee-shaped tent.

Young returns to the porch for a performance of his 2006 song “Lookin’ for a Leader,” with updated lyrics referencing his negative feelings about President Trump. He then kicks into his 1970 classic “Southern Man.”

Neil switches locations for his next performance, standing on what appears to be a stone patio as the sun sets behind him while playing “Little Wing,” a song from his recent collection of archival mid-1970s acoustic tunes Homegrown.

A message posted at Young’s Neil Young Archives site announcing the new “Fireside Sessions” video notes that the new performance is “for the times…”

It also asks people to donate to Navajo Water Project’s Project Give Water campaign. It helps provide clean running water to Navajo families, many of whom still don’t have taps or toilets in their homes.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.