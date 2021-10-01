Neil Young releases ‘Carnegie Hall 1970’ album, first installment of his ‘Official Bootleg Series’

Shakey Pictures Records/Reprise Records

Today, Neil Young released his latest archival live album, Carnegie Hall 1970, which marks the launch of his new The Neil Young Official Bootleg Series.

The album was recorded on December 4, 1970, at the first concert that Young ever played at the historic New York City venue. The Neil Young Official Bootleg Series — Carnegie Hall 1970 is available now as a two-LP vinyl set and a two-CD collection at The Greedy Hand Store at WarnerRecords.com and as a high-res digital download at NeilYoungArchives.com.

The show was the first of two solo acoustic concerts that Neil played at Carnegie Hall that evening, and featured a 23-song set that, in addition to many selections from his solo career, included renditions of tunes he recorded as a member of Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

The concert featured performances of three songs that Neil had not yet officially recorded or released — “Bad Fog of Loneliness,” “Old Man,” and “See the Sky About to Rain.” Other tunes he played at the show included “Down by the River,” “Cinnamon Girl,” “Helpless,” “Southern Man,” “Sugar Mountain,” “After the Gold Rush,” “Cowgirl in the Sand” and “Ohio.”

Coinciding with Carnegie Hall 1970‘s release, Young has posted his performance of the Buffalo Springfield tune “Flying on the Ground Is Wrong” featuring him playing the song on piano on his YouTube channel.

Neil is planning to release five more installments of his new Official Bootleg Series in 2022.

Here’s the full track list of Carnegie Hall 1970:

“Down by the River”

“Cinnamon Girl”

“I Am a Child”

“Expecting to Fly”

“The Loner”

“Wonderin'”

“Helpless”

“Southern Man”

“Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing”

“Sugar Mountain”

“On the Way Home”

“Tell Me Why”

“Only Love Can Break Your Heart”

“Old Man”

“After the Gold Rush”

“Flying on the Ground Is Wrong”

“Cowgirl in the Sand”

“Don’t Let It Bring You Down”

“Birds”

“Bad Fog of Loneliness”

“Ohio”

“See the Sky About to Rain”

“Dance Dance Dance”

