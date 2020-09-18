Neil Young releases 'The Times' EP; his "Porch Episode" streaming now on Amazon's Prime Video

Reprise Records

Neil Young‘s new, politically charged EP, The Times, was released today digitally at Amazon Music HD and the folk rock legend’s NeilYoungArchives.com site, and on CD via music retailers everywhere.

As previously reported, the seven-track EP features recordings of all the songs Young performed during the most recent episode of his Fireside Sessions performance series, which he dubbed the “Porch Episode” because he played the tunes on his porch.

The Times features a cover of Bob Dylan‘s “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” as well as the updated, President Trump-themed version of Young’s 2006 protest song “Lookin’ for a Leader,” and various topical songs from Neil’s back catalog, including “Ohio,” “Alabama” and “Southern Man.”

Young worked with his frequent studio collaborator Niko Bolas to prepare the recordings of the “Porch Episode” performances for release in high-quality audio formats.

Meanwhile, the “Porch Episode” video, which had previously only been available for viewing at NeilYoungArchives.com, is now also available on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.

Here’s the full track list of The Times:

“Alabama”

“Campaigner”

“Ohio”

“The Times They Are a-Changin'”

“Lookin’ for a Leader 2020”

“Southern Man”

“Little Wing”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.