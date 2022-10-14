Neil Young releasing 50th anniversary ‘Harvest’ box set in December

Reprise Records

This year marked the 50th anniversary of the release of Neil Young‘s landmark solo album, Harvest, and to commemorate the milestone, the folk-rock legend will release an expanded edition of the record on December 2.

The Harvest 50th Anniversary Edition box set, which can be preordered now, will be available in two physical versions offering the same content — a three-CD/two-DVD set and a collection featuring two vinyl LPs, a vinyl seven-inch disc and two DVDs.

The CD and vinyl box sets’ respective audio content includes the original Harvest album on one CD or LP, a recording of Young performing a solo acoustic set at the BBC in 1971 on a second CD or LP and three Harvest sessions outtakes on a third CD or the seven-inch vinyl disc.

The two DVDs feature a video of Young’s 1971 BBC performance and a previously unseen two-hour documentary filmed in 1971 that focuses on the making of Harvest. The box sets also include a hardbound book and fold-out poster, while the vinyl version comes with a lithograph print, as well.

Young’s rendition of his chart-topping Harvest hit “Heart of Gold” from the BBC performance has been released as an advance track from the box set and is available now via digital formats. A video of the performance has debuted on Young’s official YouTube channel.

A digital version of the Harvest 50th Anniversary Edition will also be released.

Released in February 1972, Harvest is Neil’s only solo album to top the Billboard 200. It features the aforementioned “Heart of Gold,” Neil’s only single to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Old Man,” which peaked at #31.

Here’s the Harvest 50th Anniversary Edition track list:

CD 1/LP 1: Harvest

“Out on the Weekend”

“Harvest”

“A Man Needs a Maid”

“Heart of Gold”

“Are You Ready for the Country?”

“Old Man”

“There’s a World”

“Alabama”

“The Needle and the Damage Done”

“Words (Between the Lines of Age)”

CD 2/LP 2: Neil Young Live In Concert at the BBC, February 1971

“Out on the Weekend”

“Old Man”

“Journey Through the Past”

“Heart of Gold”

“Don’t Let It Bring You Down”

“A Man Needs a Maid”

“Love in Mind”

“Dance Dance Dance”

CD 3/7-inch Vinyl: Harvest outtakes

“Bad Fog of Loneliness”

“Journey Through the Past”

“Dance Dance Dance”

DVD 1

Harvest Time (Two-hour film)

DVD 2

Neil Young Live in Concert at the BBC

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.