Neil Young releasing expanded 50th anniversary of 'After the Gold Rush' in December

Neil Young‘s classic album After the Gold Rush was released 50 years ago this past September, and to mark the milestone anniversary, the folk-rock legend will issue an expanded version of the record on December 11 on CD and digitally, with a deluxe vinyl box set following next year.

The After the Gold Rush reissue includes the album’s original 11 songs, plus two versions of the outtake “Wonderin’.” The first version was recorded in Topanga, California, in March 1970, and originally was included on Young’s The Archives Vol. 1: 1963-1972 box set. The second was recorded at Sunset Sound studios in Hollywood in August 1969 and is previously unreleased.

The vinyl box set will be released on March 19, and will feature the original album on one LP and the two versions of “Wonderin'” as a separate seven-inch vinyl single. It also will include a lithograph of the album’s cover art.

All of the new versions of After the Gold Rush will feature a variant of the album’s original cover art. The CD and vinyl box set versions of the reissue can be pre-ordered now at Young’s official online store.

Released on September 19, 1970, After the Gold Rush was Young’s third solo album. It peaked at #8 on the Billboard 200 and has gone on to sell more than 2 million copies in the U.S. The album included several of Neil’s most enduring tunes, including the title track, “Only Love Can Break Your Heart,” “Southern Man” and “Don’t Let It Bring You Down.” “Only Love Can Break Your Heart” became Young’s first top 40 solo single, reaching #33 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Here’s the After the Gold Rush: 50th Anniversary Edition‘s track list:

“Tell Me Why”

“After the Gold Rush”

“Only Love Can Break Your Heart”

“Southern Man”

“Till the Morning Comes”

“Oh, Lonesome Me”

“Don’t Let It Bring You Down”

“Birds”

“When You Dance I Can Really Love”

“I Believe in You”

“Cripple Creek Ferry”

“Wonderin'”

“Wonderin'” (previously unreleased version)

By Matt Friedlander

