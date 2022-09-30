Neil Young releasing new album with Crazy Horse, ‘World Record,’ in November

Reprise Records

In early July, Neil Young announced that he’d just finished a new album with his frequent backing band Crazy Horse, and now, full details of the project have been revealed.

The album, which he co-produced with Rick Rubin, is a 10-track collection titled World Record that’s scheduled to be released on November 18.

According to a press statement about the album, “World Record contains a wealth of wisdom, and the kind of poignant observations one can only be collected over an eventful life. The iconoclastic songwriter reminisces with gratitude about the gifts the Earth has given him and sets his sights on an uncertain future with hope that we can right this big, blue and green ship. He does so in a vital and unyielding fashion.”

World Record was recorded live at Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu, California.

The album’s first song, “Love Earth,” is available now as an advance digital track. Among the other tunes on the record is the epic, 15-minute “Chevrolet,” which features Neil expressing his passion for cars while musing on the need to look ahead to a future without fossil fuel.

World Record can be preordered now and will be available on vinyl, CD and cassette as well as via various digital formats.

The vinyl version will be a two-LP set featuring music on three sides plus an etching on side four. A limited-edition vinyl edition of the album pressed on clear vinyl will be sold at Young’s online store, The Greedy Hand Store and at independent retailers.

World Record is a follow-up to Barn, which Young and Crazy Horse recorded in June of last year; the album released in December.

Here’s the full Word Record track list:

“Love Earth”

“Overhead”

“I Walk with You (earth ringtone)”

“This Old Planet (changing days)”

“The World (is in trouble now)”

“Break the Chain”

“The Long Day Before”

“Walkin’ on the Road (to the future)”

“The Wonder Won’t Wait”

“Chevrolet”

“This Old Planet (reprise)”

