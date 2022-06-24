Neil Young releasing new live album and concert film, ‘Noise & Flowers,’ dedicated to late manager

Reprise Records

Neil Young will release a new live album and concert film titled Noise & Flowers on August 5, which was recorded during his nine-date 2019 European tour with his frequent backing group, Promise of the Real.

The album and film are dedicated to Young’s longtime friend and manager, Elliot Roberts, who died at age 76 just a couple of weeks before the trek was launched.

Noise & Flowers, which can be preordered now, will be available on CD, as a two-LP vinyl set, via digital formats and as a deluxe CD/two-LP/Blu-ray collection featuring the film on the Blu-ray disc. In addition, a standalone Blu-ray can be purchased exclusively at Young’s Greedy Hand Store. The film was co-directed by Young and his wife, Daryl Hannah, under their Bernard Shakey and dhlovelife pseudonyms.

“Playing in [Elliot’s] memory [made it] one of the most special tours ever,” Young notes in the album’s liner notes. “We hit the road and took his great spirit with us into every song. This music belongs to no one. It’s in the air. Every note was played for music’s great friend, Elliot.”

Noise & Flowers includes performances of a wide range of songs from Young’s back catalog, including classics such as “Mr. Soul,” “Helpless” and “Rockin’ in the Free World” and deeper cuts like “On the Beach,” “I’ve Been Waiting for You” and “Winterlong.”

One track, a rendition of the 1992 tune “From Hank to Hendrix,” has been issued as an advance digital single, while a video of the performance has been posted on Young’s official YouTube channel.

Those who purchase Noise & Flowers at the Greedy Hand Store will receive a high-res digital download of the album from Young’s Xstream Store at his NeilYoungArchives.com website.

Here’s Noise & Flowers full track list:

“Mr. Soul”

“Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere”

“Helpless”

“Field of Opportunity”

“Alabama”

“Throw Your Hatred Down”

“Rockin’ in the Free World”

“Comes a Time”

“From Hank to Hendrix”

“On the Beach”

“Are You Ready for the Country”

“I’ve Been Waiting for You”

“Winterlong”

“F***in’ Up”

