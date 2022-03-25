Neil Young releasing three early-’70s concerts in May as part of ‘Official Bootleg’ album series

Neil Young/Reprise Records

Neil Young will release three new installments of his Official Bootleg Series of archival live albums on May 6, all solo acoustic performances dating back to the early 1970s.

The albums are Royce Hall 1971, which documents a show that took place on January 30 of that year on the UCLA campus; Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971, which captures a February 1 concert at the famed Los Angeles venue that brought Young’s 1971 tour to a close; and Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live at The Bottom Line 1974), featuring a surprise club gig that Neil played in New York City on May 16, 1974.

The albums will be released on CD and via digital formats on May 6, while vinyl LP versions will follow on June 3. Fans who pre-order CD or vinyl versions of the releases will also receive a high-res digital download of the records on May 6.

The Royce Hall 1971 and Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971 albums were mixed from the original analog master tapes, while Citizen Kane Jr. Blues has been restored and remastered from the best available source recording.

One performance from each album has been made available as an advance digital track: “Journey Through the Past” from Royce Hall; “Don’t Let It Bring You Down” from Dorothy Chandler Pavilion; and “Revolution Blues,” from Citizen Kane Jr. Blues.

Young launched his Official Bootleg Series in October 2021 with Carnegie Hall 1970.

Here’s the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971 track list:

“On the Way Home”

“Tell Me Why”

“Old Man”

“Journey Through the Past”

“Cowgirl in the Sand”

“Heart of Gold”

“A Man Needs a Maid”

“Sugar Mountain”

“Don’t Let It Bring You Down”

“Love in Mind”

“The Needle and the Damage Done”

“Ohio”

“See the Sky About to Rain”

“I Am a Child”

“Dance Dance Dance”

Here’s the Royce Hall 1971 track list:

“On the Way Home”

“Tell Me Why”

“Old Man”

“Journey Through the Past”

“Cowgirl in the Sand”

“Heart of Gold”

“A Man Needs a Maid”

“See the Sky About to Rain”

“Sugar Mountain”

“Don’t Let It Bring You Down”

“Love in Mind”

“The Needle and the Damage Done”

“Ohio”

“Down by the River”

“Dance Dance Dance”

“I Am a Child”

And here’s the Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live at The Bottom Line) track list:

“Pushed It Over the End”

“Long May You Run”

“Greensleeves”

“Ambulance Blues”

“Helpless”

“Revolution Blues”

“On the Beach”

“Roll Another Number (For the Road)”

“Motion Pictures”

“Pardon My Heart”

“Dance Dance Dance”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.