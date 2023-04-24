Neil Young returns to the stage after almost four years for Stephen Stills’ Autism benefit

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Neil Young was back on the stage over the weekend for the first time since before the pandemic hit. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer took part in the Light Up The Blues fundraiser for Autism Speaks at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on April 22, an event put on by Young’s Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young/Buffalo Springfield bandmate Steven Stills and his wife, Kristen.

According to Rolling Stone, backed by Promise of the Real, Young performed an 11-song set that included such songs as “From Hank to Hendrix,” “Comes A Time” and “Heart of Gold,” with Stills playing piano for the Déjà Vu track “Helpless.” The pair also teamed up for several Buffalo Springfield tracks, including ”For What It’s Worth,” “On My Way Home,” “Everybody’s Wrong,” “Bluebird” and “Mr. Soul,” with the pair ending the whole evening with their song “Long May You Run.”

Other than a two-song set at a rally in Canada back in February, Young hadn’t performed in front of an audience in four years.

The evening also included a tribute to the late David Crosby, with Graham Nash appearing via video. “David was my best friend for almost 50 years,” he said. “I’m going to miss him terribly in my life. I think about him every day,” before introducing a 2013 performance of “Guinevere.”

For Stills’ set he was joined by his son Chris, along with James Raymond, Crosby’s son and collaborator, performing such classics as “Wooden Ships,” “Love The One You’re With” and “Helplessly Hoping,” the latter two with the help of Joe Walsh. Walsh also performed his own tunes “Life’s Been Good” and “Rocky Mountain Way.”

Other performers at the show included Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson and Sharron Van Etten.

