Neil Young reveals Nils Lofgren’s Crazy Horse replacement for Roxy shows

Neil Young is set to play two shows in September to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the West Hollywood venue The Roxy, and he’ll be backed by his band Crazy Horse. But one longtime member of Crazy Horse won’t be able to make it, and Young has just revealed his replacement.

Crazy Horse guitarist Nils Lofgren will have to sit out the two shows because he’ll be busy on the Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band stadium tour. Instead, Neil announced that Willie Nelson‘s son Micah Nelson will be filling in.

According jambands.com, Neil shared the news on his Neil Young Archives site in response to a letter from a fan. The fan wrote to Neil, “Just letting you know if you need a rhythm guitar player I know all the songs,” to which Neil simply replied, “Thanks, Michah’s got it.”

Young and Crazy Horse will headline The Roxy in Los Angeles on September 20 and 21, almost 50 years to the day Young first performed for the venue’s opening. Both shows will benefit The Painted Turtle, a camp for children with serious medical conditions, and The Bridge School, which educates children with severe speech and physical impairments.

