Neil Young reveals track list, release date for 'Archives II' box set

Neil Young has unveiled the release date and complete track list for the long-awaited second volume of his Archives box set series.

The new collection, titled Archives Volume II: 1972-1976, will be released on November 20, and will be available exclusively at NeilYoungArchives.com. It features 10 CDs with a total of 131 tracks that have been arranged chronologically.

The package includes 12 songs that have never appeared on any previous Young release, as well as 50 unheard versions of previously issued tunes.

Archives II begins with a disc titled Everybody’s Alone that features songs recorded in 1972 and ’73 shortly after the release of Young’s Harvest album, and wraps up with the previously unreleased live album Odeon Budokan, which features performances from 1976 Neil Young & Crazy Horse concerts in London and Tokyo.

The previously unreleased songs on the box set are “Letter from ‘Nam,” “Come Along and Say You Will,” “Goodbye Christmas on the Shore,” “Sweet Joni,” a cover of Joni Mitchell‘s “Raised on Robbery,” a rendition of “Greensleeves,” “Homefires,” “LA Girls and Ocean Boys,” “Frozen Man,” “Daughters,” “Born to Run” and “Mediterranean.”

Among the previously released material included in Archives II are 1973’s Tonight’s the Night album, the recently issued 1974 acoustic collection Homegrown and the live records Tuscaloosa and Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live.

The Archives I box set, which was released in 2009, featured recordings that spanned from the beginning of Young’s music career in 1963 to 1972.

You can check out the full Archives II track list at NeilYoungArchives.com, but here is the full list of discs featured in the box set:

Disc 1 (1972-1973): Everybody’s Alone

Disc 2 (1973): Tuscaloosa

Disc 3 (1973): Tonight’s the Night

Disc 4 (1973): Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live

Disc 5 (1974): Walk On

Disc 6 (1974): The Old Homestead

Disc 7 (1974): Homegrown

Disc 8 (1975): Dume

Disc 9 (1976): Look Out for My Love

Disc 10 (1976): Odeon Budokan

