Neil Young sells 50% of song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs company

On the heels of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited purchasing 100% of Lindsey Buckingham‘s song catalog comes the news that the company has acquired 50% of the publishing rights Neil Young‘s song catalog.

According to a press release from Hipgnosis Songs, the deal encompasses the worldwide copyright and income interests to 1,180 songs that Young has composed. That includes tunes from Neil’s extremely prolific solo career along with songs he wrote as a member of Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and other bands and projects.

In a lengthy statement celebrating the acquisition, Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited founder Merck Mercuriadis writes, “I bought my first Neil Young album aged 7. Harvest was my companion and I know every note, every word, every pause and silence intimately. Neil Young, or at least his music, has been my friend and constant ever since…They’re part of who I am, they’re in many ways responsible for who I’ve become and they’re most certainly in my DNA.”

Mercuriadis adds, “I built Hipgnosis to be a company Neil would want to be a part of. We have a common integrity, ethos and passion born out of a belief in music and these important songs.”

Although the terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, Billboard estimates that its value could be between $90 million and $105 million.

