Neil Young’s 50th anniversary edition of ‘Harvest’ is here

Reprise Records

Neil Young recently told The New Yorker that he’s glad that one of his most beloved albums — 1972’s Harvest — “was a big successful record,” but he admitted, “I have no idea really why.” Maybe you can figure out why yourself, since the 50th anniversary edition of the classic set is out now.

The Harvest box set, available on CD, digital or vinyl, includes the original album, three outtakes and an unreleased live 1971 BBC solo performance on CD, LP and DVD.

The set also features a DVD of Harvest Time, a two-hour film featuring footage of the making of the album. A hardbound book and fold-out poster rounds out the package.

The three outtakes from the original sessions are “Bad Fog of Loneliness,” “Journey Through the Past” and “Dance Dance Dance.” The live BBC performance includes live versions of “Old Man,” “Heart of Gold,” “Don’t Let It Bring You Down” and “A Man Needs a Maid,” among other songs.

