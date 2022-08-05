Neil Young’s new live album and concert film, ‘Noise & Flowers,’ released today

Reprise Records

The new Neil Young live album and concert film, Noise & Flowers, which was recorded during his nine-date 2019 European tour with his frequent backing group Promise of the Real, was released Friday.

The album and film are dedicated to Young’s longtime friend and manager Elliot Roberts, who died at age 76 just two weeks before Neil and Promise of the Real launched the trek.

“Playing in [Elliot’s] memory [made it] one of the most special tours ever,” Young writes in the album’s liner notes. “We hit the road and took his great spirit with us into every song … Every note was played for music’s great friend, Elliot.”

Noise & Flowers includes performances from concerts in London, Ireland, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. It features renditions of a wide range of songs from Young’s back catalog, including classics such as “Mr. Soul,” “Helpless” and “Rockin’ in the Free World,” plus deeper cuts like “On the Beach,” “I’ve Been Waiting for You,” “Winterlong” and “From Hank to Hendrix.”

Noise & Flowers is available on CD, as a two-LP vinyl set, via digital formats and as a deluxe CD/two-LP/Blu-ray collection featuring the film on the Blu-ray disc. In addition, a standalone Blu-ray can be purchased exclusively at Young’s Greedy Hand Store. The movie was co-directed by Young and his wife, Daryl Hannah, under their Bernard Shakey and dhlovelife pseudonyms.

You can check out a video of the performance of “From Hank to Hendrix” at Young’s official YouTube channel.

Those who purchase Noise & Flowers at the Greedy Hand Store will receive a high-res digital download of the album from Young’s Xstream Store at his Neil Young Archives website.

Here’s Noise & Flowers full track list:

“Mr. Soul”

“Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere”

“Helpless”

“Field of Opportunity”

“Alabama”

“Throw Your Hatred Down”

“Rockin’ in the Free World”

“Comes a Time”

“From Hank to Hendrix”

“On the Beach”

“Are You Ready for the Country”

“I’ve Been Waiting for You”

“Winterlong”

“F***in’ Up”

