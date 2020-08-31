Neil Young's new political-themed EP, 'The Times,' to be released in September

Reprise Records

Earlier this month, Neil Young revealed that he would be putting out a new EP called The Times featuring his recent updated version of his 2006 song “Lookin’ for a Leader,” and now the folk-rock legend has unveiled more details about the project.

The Times will be released on September 18, and will be available exclusively via the Amazon Music HD streaming service on the HD and Ultra HD formats, and at the NeilYoungArchives.com website. The collection features seven tracks, including “Lookin’ for a Leader 2020” and a cover of Bob Dylan‘s “The Times They Are a-Changin’.”

The EP features recordings of all the songs that Young played during the most recent episode of his Fireside Sessions performance series, which he dubbed the “Porch Episode” because he played the tunes on his porch.

Young also has made his rendition of “The Times They Are a-Changin'” available for streaming now in Ultra HD at Amazon Music and at his website. The other tracks on The Times are versions of various topical songs from his back catalog, among them “Ohio,” “Alabama” and “Southern Man.”

Also on September 18, the “Porch Episode” video will be made available for viewing as part of Amazon’s Prime Video service.

As previously reported, “Lookin’ for a Leader 2020” features lyrics that take aim at President Donald Trump and call for him to be voted out of office. The original version of the song expressed similar sentiments about then-President George W. Bush. Young recently filed a lawsuit against President Trump charging him with using two of Neil’s songs at his Tulsa, Oklahoma, campaign rally without the singer/songwriter’s permission. He’s seeking monetary damages.

Here’s the full track list of The Times:

“Alabama”

“Campaigner”

“Ohio”

“The Times They Are a-Changin'”

“Lookin’ for a Leader 2020”

“Southern Man”

“Little Wing”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.