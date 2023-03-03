Neil Young’s Original Bootleg Series continues with ‘Somewhere Under The Rainbow’ and ‘High Flyin’’

Gus Stewart/Redferns

Neil Young is set to release two more additions to his Original Bootleg Series next month.

The first, Somewhere Under The Rainbow, features Young and the Santa Monica Flyers, made up of Nils Lofgren, Ben Keith, Billy Talbot and Ralph Molina. It was recorded live at the Rainbow Theatre in London and, according to a press release, is “a long-cherished show that has been celebrated for its completely spontaneous and high-revved performance.” One of those performances, of the track “Human Highway,” is out now.

The second is High Flyin’, a double live album from the summer of 1977 featuring The Ducks, the group made up of Young, Bob Mosley, Jeff Blackburn and Johnny Craviotto. The band was known for making unannounced appearances at clubs in Northern California, and the collection features songs from those spontaneous shows, as well as two nights at Magical Devices studio. Young has offered up a taste of the bootleg, with the just-released performance of “Little Wing.”

Both bootlegs will be available April 14 on vinyl and CD at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives, as well as at most music retailers.

