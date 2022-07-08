Neil Young’s ‘Toast’ album, recorded in 2001 with Crazy Horse, has finally been released

Reprise Records

Toast, an album that Neil Young recorded with his frequent backing band Crazy Horse in 2001, finally got its release day Friday.

The seven-track collection, which was recorded at Toast Studios in San Francisco, includes three songs that were never released in any form — “Standing in the Light of Love,” “Timberline” and “Gateway of Love.” The album is available now on CD, as a two-LP vinyl set and via digital formats.

Those who purchase Toast on CD and vinyl at Young’s Greedy Hand Store will receive a high-res digital download from the Xstream Store at Neil’s Archives website.

Coinciding with Toast‘s arrival, the 10-minute-long “Gateway of Love” has been issued as a digital single.

In a message first published on NeilYoungArchives.com in 2021, Young writes, “Toast is an album that stands on its own in my collection, unlike any other. The songs of Toast were so sad at the time that I couldn’t put it out. I just skipped it and went on to do another album in its place.”

He continued, “The music of Toast is about a relationship. There is a time in many relationships that go bad, a time long before the breakup, where it dawns on one of the people, maybe both, that it’s over. This was that time.”

Neil also praised Crazy Horse’s performance on the tracks, writing that the band “shows a depth never seen or heard before on any other Horse recording.” He added, “For the greatest group I have ever met — Crazy Horse — this is a pinnacle. Where they let me go, where they took me, was unbelievable. I couldn’t stay.”

Here’s Toast‘s full track list:

“Quit”

“Standing in the Light of Love”

“Goin’ Home”

“Timberline”

“Gateway of Love”

“How Ya Doin’?”

“Boom Boom Boom”

