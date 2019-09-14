Neiman Marcus Is Selling What Type of Couch and for How Much?

Neiman Marcus is selling a $7,100 hotdog couch! Not only does the couch cost $7,100 (plus tax) but the shipping is an additional $295. You would think for the price shipping would be free. The couch is complete with a wiener with mustard on it and pickle and tomato pillows. The couch was made in Italy by designer Seletti and weighs a whopping 1,433 pounds! If hotdogs aren’t your thing, there’s also a “burger” chair that retails for a modest $4,950. It also comes with pickle and tomato pillows. What’s the craziest, most expensive thing you have bought?