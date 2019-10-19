Neiman Marcus Unveils Its Christmas Book

While your list for Santa might be a little less extravagant, here’s what those who can afford Neiman Marcus are able to ask for this holiday season.

The luxury department store has put out the 2019 edition of its Christmas Book, chock full of gifts that have a few extra zeros tacked on the price tag.

For just $1,500, you could own a Versace Punching Bag. Drop $35,000 for a Moët & Chandon Vending Machine. A custom made dog house sets you back $70k.

If that cash is burning a hole in your pocket, $700,007 puts you in the seat of an Aston Martin designed by James Bond himself, actor Daniel Craig. Only 7 will be sold.

What’s the most extravagant thing you want this holiday season?