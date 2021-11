Nene Leakes was on The Real when she was asked if she was open to returning to RHOA.

She said she is open to it because she has some unfinished business with some of the ladies they have confirmed for the upcoming season.

She also talked about once being close with Andy Cohen and that the two of them need to sit down and talk. She said after that conversation then they can be off to the races.

Looking at the cast for the upcoming season, can RHOA survive this season without Nene?