Neneh Cherry To Receive Icon Award

The 2022 Bandlab NME Awards have been announced and Neneh Cherry will receive the icon award.

Known widely known 1989 hit, “Buffalo Stance,” Cherry has redefined music, fashion, and culture over the past three decades.

Cherry has released five studio albums including her debut album, “Raw Like Sushi,” which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019 with an expanded reissue.

In response to her icon award news Cherry said, “I’ve just tried to hold my corner and serve with truth, all made possible by the great visionaries I’ve come up and collaborated with along the way – you know what they say…it takes a village. To wake up one day to hear I’m being given an Icon Award seems crazy but I’ll take it with great honor, so thank you NME.”

How old were you when “Buffalo Stance” came out? If you haven’t heard it, head to YouTube.