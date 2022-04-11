Beth

By Beth |

Netflix Adding A ‘Two Thumbs Up’ Button

Netflix is doubling up on its ‘thumbs up’ button – literally.
The streaming service is adding a ‘two thumbs up’ button, so users can mark content they LOVED, rather than just liked.
The ‘thumbs up’ button replaced the old five-star rating system back in 2017. Netflix says the new feature will help it make better recommendations for users.
What Netflix series get ‘two thumbs up’ from you?