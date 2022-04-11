Netflix is doubling up on its ‘thumbs up’ button – literally.
The streaming service is adding a ‘two thumbs up’ button, so users can mark content they LOVED, rather than just liked.
The ‘thumbs up’ button replaced the old five-star rating system back in 2017. Netflix says the new feature will help it make better recommendations for users.
What Netflix series get ‘two thumbs up’ from you?
Beth
By Beth |
Netflix Adding A ‘Two Thumbs Up’ Button
