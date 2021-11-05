Netflix Adds 3 Films From ‘Squid Game’ Creator

If you’re a fan of Squid Game Netflix has just added three films from the creator of the hit series.

After the series garnered 100 million views in its first month, the streaming platform added three films from creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The films are a crime drama titled Silenced, a comedy-drama titled Miss Granny, and a historical piece titled The Fortress.

What are you checking out on Netflix nowadays? Have you watched any of these new films?