Netflix Announces Every Movie And TV Show Releasing In July 2021!

In case the summer heat drives you back indoors Netflix has you covered with new movies and series coming to the streaming platform in July.

The Austin Powers trilogy will come to Netflix on July 1st (Yeah baby, yeah!) One of the Charlie’s Angels movies will debut, although it’s unclear which one.

Rom-coms will keep you grabbing for tissues with Life as We Know It starring Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel and Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman’s No Strings Attached, but most importantly the entire Twilight series will come to Netflix next month.

And for comedy fans, Mindy Kaling’s series Never Have I Ever is back for season two.

Check out the full list!

What are you currently watching on Netflix?