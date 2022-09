Squid Games, the wildly-popular Korean survival drama, is Netflix’s most-viewed original series of all time.

It will now also be a reality show.

Netflix is casting 456 people from all over the globe to compete for a 4.56-million-dollar prize.

“Squid Game The Challenge: A Netflix Reality Competition” will have three separate casting sites and will see players competing in “the iconic Squid Game universe,” in a series of games.

