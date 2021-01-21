Netflix Confirm Bridgerton Season 2 Is on the Way

Lady Whistledown has written fans of Bridgerton a letter about the impending second season.

(You must read this in her voice)

The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip and so it is my honor to impart to you Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion. Lady Whistledown did not provide a release date for season 2. Production on season 2 begins this Spring 2021. Season 2 is suppose to focus more on older Bridgerton brother, Anthony.

Are you watching season 2 if the Duke is only in minimal scenes?