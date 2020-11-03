Netflix Confirms Season Three Of “You”!!!

Lots of shows are getting back into production including Netflix’s “You” and fans of the show are ecstatic.

Netflix recently shared a photo of YOU star, Penn Badgley, who plays the creepy Joe Goldberg, wearing a mask that read: “Hey You” with the caption, ‘We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU Season 3 is back in production.’

Fans retweeted the post and shared their excitement about the return of the show. The new season of You could return to the platform as early as 2021.

Are you a fan of Netflix’s “YOU?

