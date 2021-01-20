Netflix Confirms Shuffle Play Feature Will Officially Launch This Year

Have you ever logged in to Netflix, unsure of what you wanted to watch and started scrolling and then became overwhelmed? Netflix has a new feature called Shuffle Play rolling out worldwide in the first half of 2021 that may help with that overwhelming feeling. Shuffle Play picks content based on your viewing history. You will be able to skip browsing entirely by clicking on a button. Netflix will then pick a title for you and instantly start playing. Do you trust Netflix to pick a movie or show for you or do you prefer to pick your own?