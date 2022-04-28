Netflix Documentary Unearths New Claim About Marilyn Monroe’s Death

A new claim surrounding the death of beloved actress Marilyn Monroe has surfaced amid the Netflix documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes.

Accounts say Monroe’s psychiatrist, Ralph Greenson, found her dead after her housekeeper called him in distress.

Greenson is said to have broken into the hotel room where Monroe was laying on the bed suffering from an apparent overdose. Greenson pronounced her dead but she was rushed to a Santa Monica hospital.

The ambulance company owner Walter Schaefer, who is interviewed in The Unheard Tapes, says Monroe was actually alive when his driver Ken Hunter arrived to take her to hospital in Santa Monica.“She died in the ambulance,” Schaefer said. “Then they took her back to the house. [Greenson] told me he was in the ambulance.”

Which account do you believe?