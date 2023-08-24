Netflix is sharing a trailer for Adam Sandler’s upcoming animated comedy “Leo.”
The company also confirmed a November 21 release date, with Sandler both voicing the title character and working on the production team.
The movie is described as a coming-of-age musical comedy about a classroom lizard who decides to escape to freedom after discovering he only has one year to live.
What animated movie do you watch without your kids?
Beth
By Beth |
Netflix Drops New Sandler Movie Trailer
Netflix is sharing a trailer for Adam Sandler’s upcoming animated comedy “Leo.”