Netflix Drops New Trailer For ‘Leave The World Behind’ Starring Julia Roberts

Netflix just released a new trailer for a movie starring Julia Roberts called Leave the World Behind, which is being executive produced by the Obamas.

The trailer features Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, who play a couple taking a trip with their children as the world is coming to an end.

Mahershala Ali and Kevin Bacon are also starring in this new film, which leaves much to the imagination based on this first trailer.

The new movie will be out on Netflix on December 8th.

Which movie role do you think Julia Roberts performed the best in?