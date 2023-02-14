Netflix Drops ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Trailer

Netflix has just announced the release date and a teaser trailer for the first prequel to ‘Bridgerton.’

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ will focus on the fan-favorite character Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel in the main series, and will be “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this ‘Bridgerton’-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton.’”

Shonda Rhimes will produce the prequel, which will debut on Netflix on May 4.

Who is your favorite ‘Bridgerton’ character? What other show would you like to see get a prequel?