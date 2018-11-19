When you log in to your Netflix account (or the account you have been “borrowing” the password to) type in Excelsior! in the search.
A list of Marvel titles including Black Panther and the Daredevil series will pop up.
Excelsior means ever upward.
The Marvel selections that pop up will vary depending on where you live in the country.
What is your favorite Marvel TV show or movie?
Netflix Has an Awesome Hidden Tribute to Stan Lee
