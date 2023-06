Netflix is getting into the service industry.

The brand is opening a pop-up restaurant called Netflix Bites on June 30th.

The restaurant will be located at Short Stories Hotel on Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles.

The chefs will include those from Netflix cooking shows like “Chef’s Table,” “Nailed It!,” and “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.”

Patrons can taste food from chefs like Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Ming Tsai, and Rodney Scott.

What would be some other fun business ventures for Netflix?

(LATimes)