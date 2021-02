Netflix is working on its own documentary about Britney Spears that will rival Hulu’s “Framing Britney Spears.” The Netflix Britney doc was already in production when Hulu released their documentary. Erin Lee Carr will direct the Netflix documentary, her last credit is a miniseries for Netflix called “How to Fix a Drug Scandal.” Hulu and Netflix have had competing documentaries in the past with their take on the defunct Fyre Festival. Who do you think does documentaries better, Netflix or Hulu?